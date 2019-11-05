Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $22.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.04.
Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $14.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,503,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,473,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.