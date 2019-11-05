Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $22.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.04.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $14.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,503,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,473,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

