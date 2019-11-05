Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Altria Group Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altria Group in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,342,000 after buying an additional 525,023 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,937,000 after buying an additional 514,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,331,000 after buying an additional 817,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,378,000 after buying an additional 552,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.