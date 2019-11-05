Piper Jaffray Companies Begins Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NET. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 850,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,406. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

