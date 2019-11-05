Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $136.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average is $139.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. TheStreet downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.97.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

