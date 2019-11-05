Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Nomura lifted their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinterest from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 48,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,738,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

