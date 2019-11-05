Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Nomura lifted their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinterest from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.60.
NYSE:PINS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 48,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,738,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.
Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.