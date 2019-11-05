Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a mixed rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,207,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,176. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $200,954,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $84,126,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $83,971,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $69,076,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $46,794,000. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

