Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pinterest from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a mixed rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.93.

PINS stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. Pinterest’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $46,794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 396.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $3,527,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $539,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 335.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 245,668 shares during the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

