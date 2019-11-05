Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,781,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average is $94.78. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.16 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

