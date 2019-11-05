Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $491.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CLSA started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.51.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $42.53. 6,702,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,952. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $43.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

