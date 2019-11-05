PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.26

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and traded as high as $18.74. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 92,582 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

Get PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 423,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 55,186 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 46,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.