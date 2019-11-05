Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $415.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.08.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $383.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

