Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 409.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.42.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,723,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,414. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.17. 55,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.39 and its 200-day moving average is $238.75. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $269.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

