Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 11,825 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,623.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $735,066.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

ZTS stock traded down $4.52 on Tuesday, hitting $120.24. 329,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,458. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

