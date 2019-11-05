Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of LPL Financial worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,063,000 after acquiring an additional 120,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,803,000 after purchasing an additional 838,919 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,512,000 after purchasing an additional 164,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 608,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 87,041 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,665.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,486,751.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,566.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,026 shares of company stock worth $8,276,415. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $93.00 target price on LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,503. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

