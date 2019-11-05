Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 18.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 315,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,894,000 after buying an additional 39,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.65.

WMT stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.86. 4,142,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,326. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $120.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.93. The company has a market capitalization of $334.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

