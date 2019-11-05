Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,670,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,007,455,000 after purchasing an additional 378,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,033,477,000 after acquiring an additional 395,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,404,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,186,000 after acquiring an additional 555,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.64. The stock had a trading volume of 108,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $306.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.45.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,833 shares of company stock worth $15,299,095 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

