Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.34

Shares of Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $10.06. Petropavlovsk shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 5,887,916 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

