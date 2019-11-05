PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTR. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on PetroChina in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,321. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.18.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. PetroChina had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $88.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetroChina will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 4.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 14.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 10.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.