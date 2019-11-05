Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.81

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and traded as low as $15.15. Petards Group shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 24,144 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.93.

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

