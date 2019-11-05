Performance Food Group (PFGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2020 guidance at $1.92-2.04 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 0.84%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,145.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $325,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,567.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

