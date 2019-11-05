Peerguess Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (GUESS)

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded up 132.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Peerguess has a total market capitalization of $28,423.00 and $1.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerguess token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peerguess has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peerguess alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00220268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.01453106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00119635 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerguess Token Profile

Peerguess’ launch date was October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,537,668 tokens. Peerguess’ official message board is medium.com/@peerguess . Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess . The official website for Peerguess is peerguess.com

Peerguess Token Trading

Peerguess can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerguess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerguess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerguess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerguess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.