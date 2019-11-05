PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect PDL BioPharma to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of ($22.53) million for the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. On average, analysts expect PDL BioPharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDLI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 40,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,897. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. PDL BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

