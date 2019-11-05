PC Tel Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of PCTI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 185,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,025. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. PC Tel has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.45 million, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of -0.17.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PC Tel will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

