PBF Energy’s (PBF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) in a report published on Friday morning. Raymond James currently has a $39.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.33. 1,826,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,705. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.65. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,373.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,657,441 shares of company stock worth $38,310,932. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,297,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after buying an additional 528,380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PBF Energy by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after buying an additional 599,870 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,150,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after buying an additional 654,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,081,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,804,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

