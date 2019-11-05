PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Raymond James currently has a $39.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBF. Cowen raised PBF Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of PBF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.33. 1,826,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,705. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 187,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,232,733.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,657,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,932. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in PBF Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3,212.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 43.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 58.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

