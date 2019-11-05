PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PaySign from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,585. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66. PaySign has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $496.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.77.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 200,000 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,206,000.00. Also, Director Quinn P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $165,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,592 shares of company stock worth $5,244,792. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth about $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

