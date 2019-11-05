Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paylocity to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.62.

PCTY stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.62. 309,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,860. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.53. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $112.46.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 140,086 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $14,242,543.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,415,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,616,463.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 484 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $50,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,076 shares of company stock valued at $26,692,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

