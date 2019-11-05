Paul Trower Sells 8,500 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) insider Paul Trower sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Paul Trower also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,425.00.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 807,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,448. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $89.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 180.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 152,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 115,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 564,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.
INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
