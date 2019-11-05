Paul Trower Sells 8,500 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) insider Paul Trower sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Trower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 807,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,448. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 180.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 152,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 115,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 564,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

