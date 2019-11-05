Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Position Lessened by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 15,261.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 51,183.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,073.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCO. BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research set a $17.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

