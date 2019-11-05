Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Shares of PEGI opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Pattern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

