Particl (PART) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $61,166.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00015861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. During the last week, Particl has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $61,166.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001125 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.