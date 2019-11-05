Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $215.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $179.00.

PH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.83.

Shares of PH stock opened at $198.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.59 and a 200-day moving average of $172.19. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $200.75.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total transaction of $375,816.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,238.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,272,810. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,567,000 after purchasing an additional 622,437 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,824 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

