Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.20 million.

PKOH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.31. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKOH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, Director James W. Wert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,438.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,909 shares in the company, valued at $494,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

