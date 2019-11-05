Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLC shares. CIBC lowered Park Lawn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded down C$1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.14. 141,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,230. The company has a market capitalization of $821.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$29.94.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.95%.

In related news, Director Andrew Clark sold 25,000 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.12, for a total value of C$653,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,610 shares in the company, valued at C$6,023,533.20.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

