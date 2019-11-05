Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.81. 90,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,945. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares in the company, valued at $231,530,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $20,566,712.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at $206,837,176.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 675,861 shares of company stock valued at $30,604,712 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

