Pantoro (ASX:PNR) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), approximately 1,017,121 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.27 million and a PE ratio of 155.00.

About Pantoro (ASX:PNR)

Pantoro Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Halls Creek project that comprises the Nicolsons project located in the Kimberley region of Western Australia; and the Grants Creek and Mary River projects. It also holds interests in the Bulolo Gold and Garaina projects in Papua New Guinea.

