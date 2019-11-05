Panther Securities PLC (PNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PNS opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.66 million and a P/E ratio of -39.13. Panther Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 361.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Panther Securities alerts:

Panther Securities Company Profile

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Panther Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.