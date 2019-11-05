Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of PANL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $144.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.30.

PANL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.