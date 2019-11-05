Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million.
PLMR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.82. 1,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,289. Palomar has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $46.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.13.
In other news, COO Jon Christianson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,277,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,694,890.
Palomar Company Profile
