Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $55.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. BidaskClub lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $246,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $503,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCRX stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $42.22. 461,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,784. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

