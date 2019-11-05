Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Pacific Ethanol to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PEIX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,367. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Pacific Ethanol has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other news, CEO Neil M. Koehler bought 100,000 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,801.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

