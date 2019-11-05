Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Given $2.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pacific Coast Oil Trust an industry rank of 35 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROYT. TheStreet cut Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROYT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,077. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

