PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $95,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,670,000 after buying an additional 324,895 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,326,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after buying an additional 240,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,817,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.60. 35,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In related news, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $100,346.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,632. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

