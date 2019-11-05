Oxford BioMedica’s (OXB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

LON:OXB traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Monday, hitting GBX 556 ($7.27). 22,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,000. The stock has a market cap of $426.83 million and a PE ratio of -47.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 540.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 648.81. Oxford BioMedica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 461.50 ($6.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 793 ($10.36).

In related news, insider Martin Diggle bought 17,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 577 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £103,588.81 ($135,357.13). Also, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £2,670.28 ($3,489.19). In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $10,893,211.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

