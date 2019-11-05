Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of ORCC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.01. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,536. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,652,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.