Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 164,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,217. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $148.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $88.46 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

