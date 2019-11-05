Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $60.00 target price on Otter Tail and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Otter Tail stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

