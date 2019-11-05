Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Otter Tail updated its FY19 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

OTTR stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,370. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTTR. ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $60.00 price target on Otter Tail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

