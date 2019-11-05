ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,664. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $328.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $81,360.00. Also, Director John E. Major purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,617 shares in the company, valued at $522,953.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock worth $246,110. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 51.6% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 364.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

