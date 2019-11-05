Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.69. 484,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,099,202. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

